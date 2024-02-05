Celebrating Polish heritage in NJ and raising a question about Columbus

Did you know that New Jersey has the 6th highest percentage of Polish people in the nation? More than 1 in 20 New Jerseyans are Polish and at 5% that's not that far behind the top state, Wisconsin, where just north of 8% of the population is Polish.

It was an honor to be invited to participate in the annual celebration of Polish Americans at the 26th annual Polish Travelers Ball.

The event was spectacular, food, champagne, vodka, music, dancing, and a bit of history.

My friend Johan invited me in and introduced us to the organizer, Yurek, who welcomed our team with open arms.

Part of the early event was a lecture from a well-known author who believes, based on his extensive research, that Columbus was in fact, Polish!

You already know that I'm a huge fan of the great explorer and often write about his incredible contribution to Western civilization. I'd be fine with a Columbus Day that honors BOTH Italian and Polish Americans!

It was an honor to take the state with my friends in the Polish community. Legal immigrants, warriors against communism, and patriotic Americans. It was a night to remember, looking forward to seeing everyone very soon.

