HACKENSACK — One juvenile is in custody after a stabbing Monday morning at Hackensack High School, according to police.

An 18-year-old male student who suffered non-life threatening injuries received treatment from school officials and has been transported to an area hospital, officials say.

A school officer that was on duty at the high school "quickly took a juvenile into custody without incident," according to officials.

Juvenile delinquency charges are expected to be drafted on Monday.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

