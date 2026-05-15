If you are looking for a fun couples-only getaway to kick up the flames in your relationship, I believe we have some sexy, exotic, and fun adult Airbnbs for you to consider.

What Makes These Airbnbs Different?

These five Airbnb rentals all target the adult-couples market. For some, it is a way to set themselves apart and gain attention. For others, it's more of a practical matter. They are smaller spaces that will only accommodate two people. Regardless, these rentals have qualities that couples up for a fun or adventurous getaway would like.

Where are these Exotic and fun couples' Airbnbs?

Two are in South Jersey; one in Cape May and the other on Long Beach Island. Two others are in Philadelphia, and the final one is in the Poconos.

The Poconos Airbnb is about 2 1/2 hours from Atlantic City. That rental is the farthest drive from South Jersey.

Just How 'Exotic & Sexy' Are they?

Ha-ha. That's for you to find out, silly!

Honestly, I have never stayed at any of these, but they all come highly recommended by people who did.

A couple of the properties really play up that angle. The thing about this is -- you two are the only ones who are going to be there -- so it won't be any more exotic than you want it to be.

Take a look at the photos of the Airbnbs in this gallery and see for yourself. Have fun!

Five Exotic, Sexy & Fun Adult Airbnbs in NJ, PA Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis