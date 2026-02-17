Galloway's Seaview Hotel and Golf Club has changed hotel brands.

Hyatt Hotels has announced that it has added the Seaview to its Destination by Hyatt brand.

This move expands Hyatt’s presence in the Mid-Atlantic and offers its World of Hyatt members and guests access to the resort’s amenities and experiences.

Seaview Hotel & Golf Club was previously operated as a Wyndham Hotel and Resort property under its Dolce Hotel brand.

What Seaview Hotel & Golf Club Has to Offer

The Seaview Hotel and Golf Club is across 670 acres along Reed’s Bay, catering to golfers, meeting planners, and leisure travellers.

The hotel, built in 1914, features 296 guest rooms and 16 suites, 34,500 square feet of flexible meeting and event space, and two restaurants with a celebrated culinary program led by Executive Chef Rodolfo Correa.

Seaview Hotel & Golf Club has two on-property championship golf courses, the Bay Course and the Pines Course, plus a full driving range, putting green, chipping area, and pro shop.

Seaview is the home of the annual ShopRite LPGA Classic by Acer, with annual prizes totaling $1.75 million.

The Seaview also features indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a 24-hour fitness center, nature trails, and the Noyes Art Gallery.

"Seaview Hotel has welcomed generations of guests for well over a century, and its sense of place is inseparable from the history and culture of the Jersey Shore,” said Robert Morgan, General Manager of Seaview Hotel & Golf Club.

“Becoming part of the Destination by Hyatt brand allows Seaview Hotel to maintain its unique character while tapping into Hyatt’s global platform, introducing this remarkable resort to new travelers while continuing to serve loyal guests and the surrounding community.”

The Seaview Hotel property is owned by KDG Capital, a Florida real estate equity firm that purchased the resort from Stockton University in 2018 for $21 million.

