3 Millville, NJ men dead in morning crash as BMW flips over

🔴 Single car crash leaves 3 dead in Vineland

🔴 Two people were ejected from the BMW

🔴 Police identify victims as men in their 20s

VINELAND — Police have identified three victims from Millville killed in a crash on Saturday morning.

An investigation found that around 8:30 a.m., a 2006 BMW heading west on Mays Landing Road lost control near Panther Road in Vineland. Three people were in the vehicle.

The car was going at a high rate of speed when it went off the road and hit a utility pole. It flipped over as it hit an irrigation winch in the farm field nearby.

ALSO SEE: Arsonist behind Manchester, NJ home fire and hate spree sentenced

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

All three people in the vehicle were dead at the scene. Two of them were ejected from the car.

The driver has been identified as Ian Rodriguez, 23, of Millville. Vineland police also identified the passengers as Joquan Carter, 26, and Shamere Bryant, 24, both of Millville.

Vineland police are still investigating the triple fatal crash. Anyone with information has been asked to call Officer Anthony Capelli at 856-691-4111 ext. 4350.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Income that a family of 4 needs in every NJ county Here’s what MIT’s Living Wage Calculator says a couple with two children needs in each New Jersey county to simply squeak by. Gallery Credit: MIT Living Wage Calculator