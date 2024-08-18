I’m obsessed with these custom made desserts from an NJ baker

I recently came across these amazing buttercream desserts by a local New Jersey baker and they look too good not to share.

Baker Kathy Steger creates customized sweets for any occasion with her business “Buttercream Dreams” out of Old Bridge, NJ.

You need to see what she has to offer...

Any sports nut would love to blow out their candles on a cake like this.

Or if cake pops are more your speed, she makes those as well.

You could also set up a sweet table, like this one made for a baby shower.

It’s a boy!

These are some of the cakes I was most impressed with when stalking Kathy’s Instagram:

This floral beauty:

A Harley Davidson cake for the motorcycle enthusiast in your life:

And this hilariously appropriate cake for someone’s 21st birthday.

Party on, girl.

The cupcakes she can make are practically art, these belong in a museum.

No really, this isn’t a photo of someone’s garden, these are floral cupcake bouquets.

But they can also be playful for when you’re celebrating the little monster in your life.

There’s so much more Buttercream Dreams has to offer: chocolate covered pretzels, Rice Krispies, dessert shooters, chocolate covered Oreos, as well as dipped strawberries.

When inquiring about services, be sure to include the date of your event, how many servings you would require, and any pictures that could make inspiration easier.

To find out how to contact Kathy for your next event check out Buttercream Dreams website here.

