It may still seem like a pipe dream, but the new sports and entertainment arena in Philadelphia is slowly getting closer to becoming a reality.

On Monday, the Philadelphia 76ers and Philadelphia Flyers unveiled the first exterior renderings of the proposed new arena.

The as-yet-unnamed arena, which will also serve as home to Philadelphia’s WNBA team, is planned for the historic Spectrum grounds in South Philadelphia.

Scheduled to open in 2030, the arena is designed to deliver a next-generation fan experience and amplify the energy of Philadelphia sports, concerts, live entertainment, and community programming.

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The Arena Draws Inspiration from the Spectrum

The arena’s architecture draws inspiration from the shape of the Spectrum, which hosted the Flyers and the 76ers for nearly three decades, and reimagines it through a contemporary design lens.

The exterior will be defined by stacked, cantilevered bands that break down the scale of a typical arena and create a bold, instantly recognizable profile as a new South Philadelphia landmark.

Outside the arena, fan plazas will extend around the venue with active outdoor spaces inviting visitors, families, and neighbors to come together.

With over a half-acre of outdoor space, the site boasts flexible fan-friendly areas for expanded entertainment experiences.

The first look also lays out options for how the teams plan to extend the restaurant footprint, showcasing food-and-beverage pavilions.

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'Philly Fans Deserve the Best Arena'

“Philly fans deserve the best arena in the world, and we are excited to partner with Comcast to deliver just that. This privately funded arena will be the home to moments and memories that define this city for generations,” said Josh Harris, Managing Partner of the Philadelphia 76ers.

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“This is a new era for Philadelphia sports. To build our future where Ed Snider and the Spectrum made history makes this project truly special. Working with HBSE, we are creating a world-class experience worthy of Philadelphia’s incredible fans,” said Brian Roberts, Chairman of Comcast Corporation.

The proposed arena is targeted to open ahead of the 2030 inaugural season of Philadelphia’s WNBA expansion team as well as the respective NBA and NHL seasons. Comcast will own the naming rights of the new arena to be formally named at a later date.

Philadelphia 76ers and Philadelphia Flyers Philadelphia 76ers and Philadelphia Flyers

Philadelphia 76ers and Philadelphia Flyers Philadelphia 76ers and Philadelphia Flyers

25 South Jersey Things We'd Like to Bring Back from the Dead Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis