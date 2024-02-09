When you plan to take your vacation at any beach town, you better plan to have a large budget. According to a report by the website Cheapism.com, two of the most expensive shore towns in the country, are right here in New Jersey.

Ocean City, New Jersey made the list at number 10, and Cape May, New Jersey was slightly higher at number 8.

Below is a look at some of the shore towns that made the list, and why you may want to visit them.

11- Pismo Beach, California

Reasons to Go: Beautiful Romantic Sunsets, Surfing, Horseback Riding, Wineries, ATV Rentals, Golf.

The average cost of a hotel room in Pismo Beach is $293 a night.

10- Ocean City, New Jersey

The average cost of a hotel room in Ocean City is $310 a night

8- Cape May

Reasons to Go: Family/Kid-Friendly, Cape May Zoo, Dog-Friendly, Breweries, Golfing, Tours of Cape May

The average cost of a hotel room in Cape May is $346 a night

7- Rehoboth Beach Delaware

Reasons to Go: Gordon's Pond (great for hiking and pics of nature, Seashore State Park, Great Boardwalk

The average cost of a hotel room in Rehoboth Beach is $359 a night

4- Provincetown, Massachusetts

Reasons to Go: Race Point, Herring Cove, Commercial Street (great small shops and places to eat), Dune Shacks Trail

The average cost of a hotel room in Provincetown is $404 a night

2-Montauk, New York

This is the second most expensive beach in the nation according to Cheapism.com. The fact that one of the preferred ways to reach this destination is by helicopter, speaks volumes.

Reasons to Go: Montauk Point State Park (absolutely beautiful), Surfing at Ditch Plains Beach, Shadmor State Park, Gosman's Dock

The average cost of a hotel room in Montauk is $478 a night

Check out the full list of the 11 Most Expensive Beach Towns in America, here.

