On his last day in office, Gov. Phil Murphy signed a new e-bike bill into law on Monday that requires bike owners to have a license, and register and insure their bikes, one year after the new law takes effect.

Violators would face a $50 fine. If you have a traditional driver’s license, you won’t need a separate license for e-bikes.

Murphy cited safety issues and a string of e-bike accidents and deaths over the past year, including the death of a 14-year-old boy who was struck and killed by a vehicle last summer while riding an electric bike in Somers Point.

Under the new law, riders who are 14 or younger can't use motorized bicycles or scooters.

“It is clear that we are in an age of increasing e-bike use that requires us to take action and update regulations that help prevent tragedies from occurring,” Murphy said in a statement.

New Jersey Biking Groups Are Unhappy With the Law

New Jersey is now the only state to require insurance out of 45 states that regulate e-bikes, according to People For Bikes Coalition.

Another complaint about the new law is that it groups all e-bikes, not distinguishing between slower-speed e-bikes, which need to be peddled to activate the motor, and higher-speed e-bikes, also known as e-motos, some of which can reach speeds of 50 mph and are more like motorcycles.

These faster e-bikes, known as e-motos, are the bikes that have been involved in most of the more serious accidents, biking groups say.

Debra Kagan, New Jersey Bike Walk Coalition executive director, told NJ.com that the bill misses the mark.

“It restricts low-speed e-bike use while not addressing the real problem of high-speed motorized devices. The approach of this bill to restrict the use of low-speed e-bikes will not solve the problems we face to make our streets safer.”

Cycling organizations are also criticizing New Jersey for not implementing and enforcing an existing 2019 law that requires registration, a license, and insurance only for the faster Class 3 e-bikes.

The new law leaves it up to the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission to create a licensing and registration process and cost structure.

