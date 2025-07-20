Votes for 2025’s Favorite NJ Beaches Are In — Here’s Who Won
There are several best beach awards given each year by organizations and publications that New Jersey beaches compete to win, but the NJ Sea Grant Consortium's annual poll of New Jersey's Favorite Beaches is deemed the most prestigious.
Annual Awarding of New Jersey's Best Beaches
Every year since 2008, the New Jersey Sea Grant Consortium has launched a humongous contest that allows residents and visitors to choose their favorite beaches in Monmouth County, Ocean County, Cape May County, and Atlantic County.
By the way, Ocean City has won the Favorite Beach in New Jersey Award for the last 11 consecutive years.
Here Are the Results of the 2025 Favorite NJ Beach Voting
Favorite Monmouth County Beaches:
1- Asbury Park
2- Spring Lake
Favorite Ocean County Beaches:
1- Beach Haven
2- Point Pleasant Beach
Favorite Atlantic County Beaches:
1- Margate
2- Brigantine
Favorite Cape May County Beaches:
1- Ocean City
2- Cape May
2025 New Jersey's Favorite Beaches:
1- Ocean City
2-Margate
Once again in 2025 -- for the 12th straight year -- Ocean City remained king in the results of the NJ Sea Grant Consortium's Favorite NJ Beach Contest.
In a statement, Ocean City Mayor Jay Gillian thanked voters for the Best Beaches honor.
“It’s an honor to see this annual contest confirm what generations of families already know: Ocean City is the best. want to thank everyone who works so hard to make Ocean City the special place that it is...."
