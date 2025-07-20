There are several best beach awards given each year by organizations and publications that New Jersey beaches compete to win, but the NJ Sea Grant Consortium's annual poll of New Jersey's Favorite Beaches is deemed the most prestigious.

Annual Awarding of New Jersey's Best Beaches

Every year since 2008, the New Jersey Sea Grant Consortium has launched a humongous contest that allows residents and visitors to choose their favorite beaches in Monmouth County, Ocean County, Cape May County, and Atlantic County.

Well, all the votes have been tallied, and on Thursday, the voting for the 2025 winners was announced at the Ocean City Music Pier.

By the way, Ocean City has won the Favorite Beach in New Jersey Award for the last 11 consecutive years.

Here Are the Results of the 2025 Favorite NJ Beach Voting

Favorite Monmouth County Beaches:

1- Asbury Park

2- Spring Lake

Favorite Ocean County Beaches:

1- Beach Haven

2- Point Pleasant Beach

Favorite Atlantic County Beaches:

1- Margate

2- Brigantine

Favorite Cape May County Beaches:

1- Ocean City

2- Cape May

2025 New Jersey's Favorite Beaches:

1- Ocean City

2-Margate

Once again in 2025 -- for the 12th straight year -- Ocean City remained king in the results of the NJ Sea Grant Consortium's Favorite NJ Beach Contest.

In a statement, Ocean City Mayor Jay Gillian thanked voters for the Best Beaches honor.

“It’s an honor to see this annual contest confirm what generations of families already know: Ocean City is the best. want to thank everyone who works so hard to make Ocean City the special place that it is...."

