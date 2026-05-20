The search for a Hammonton farmworker who has been missing for over two months has ended.

Police in Delaware announced on Friday that they had found his body.

State troopers discovered the body of Lizandro Guizar Sartiaguin, 27, after receiving a call from a visitor at Fox Point State Park. Delaware police said they arrived on the scene around 6 pm on April 24 to investigate the caller's report of a decaying body.

The state's forensic science division, which took possession of the remains, has not yet determined a cause of death.

Hammonton Man from Mexico Found Dead

Lizandro Guizar Sartiaguin was last seen at about 1 pm on Friday, February 27, when he left his home on Laurel Avenue in Hammonton.

A home surveillance video shared on Facebook showed Guizar Sartiaguin walking on Bridge Avenue in Hammonton on the day he disappeared.

Guizar Sartiaguin was in America legally and had permanent resident status.

His family checked in with the Immigration and Customs Enforcement database to make sure he wasn’t picked up as part of the ongoing immigration crackdown, his cousin had told NJ.com.

Police had conducted searches around the Hammonton area since early March with no luck.

He didn’t own a car, and his family had learned that he was looking for a ride the day he disappeared.

His phone, identification, and bank cards were all found in his room.

Farmworker Has Suffered a Head Injury

Lizandro Guizar Sartiaguin had suffered a serious head injury a few years ago that left him with lingering cognitive issues, his family said. Despite the injury, he kept working to support his family.

Guizar Sartiaguin worked in the blueberry fields in Hammonton and also worked in Maine during its blueberry season, which runs from mid-June until early August.

GoFundMe Started to Return His Body to Mexico

Now, Lizandro’s family faces the challenge of bringing him home to Mexico, where his loved ones can honor his memory and say their final goodbyes.

The GoFundMe had raised over $3,700 by Tuesday afternoon.

More Cold Cases: South Jersey's Unsolved Murders & Mysteries Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis