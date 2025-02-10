Chef From Dennis Township Wins TV’s ‘Hell’s Kitchen’

Kyle Timpson has a new job and a large bank deposit to make.

Season 23 of the Fox TV show Hell's Kitchen Head Chefs Only ended Thursday night and Timpson won, picking up the grand prize of $250,000 and the head chef's job at the Hell's Kitchen restaurant at Foxwood Casino in Connecticut.

Kyle is a Dennis Township native who attended Middle Township High School, Cape May Tech, and the Academy of Culinary Arts at Atlantic Cape Community College.

Timpson, 30 worked in several local kitchens, including Tony's Beef in Galloway and Cold Spring Grange at Cold Spring Village before moving to Philadelphia to work in some of the city's best restaurants like the Moshulu.

South Jersey Native Wins TV Cooking Show

After the final dinner service on Season 23 of Hell's Kitchen, Kyle Timpson beat out 31-year-old country club chef Hannah Flora for the victory.

His new boss, Gordon Ramsey said Kyle was the right man for the job.

“Kyle is everything I want in a head chef and more. Along with incredible charisma, he brings his expertise, passion, and creativity every time he enters the kitchen. He’s going to be a great asset at Hell’s Kitchen Foxwoods Resort and Casino.”

Kyle told Philadelphia Magazine he has always wanted to be a chef.

...since I was little. Actually, the earliest memory I have is smashing my finger in the microwave in our wooden play kitchen in kindergarten. Later, I remember my great-aunt, who is now 101, teaching me how to make ravioli, and I was hooked. And now I’m a fat kid who loves pasta, so thanks for that.

Kyle will now move on to his new position with Ramsey but has a goal of one day running his own seafood restaurant in Philadelphia.

