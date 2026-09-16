Barrette Outdoor Living has announced plans to lay off more workers just in time for Christmas at its Tilton Road production plant in Galloway Township

The company filed notice of the layoffs with the NJ Department of Labor & Workforce Development that it intends to lay off 59 workers at its Egg Harbor City operation on the 13th and 14th of December.

Egg Harbor Company to Lay Off More Workers

Barrette Outdoor Living laid off 120 workers in July 2025 when it decided to phase out paint line operations at the facility.

At the time, the company said other aspects of the business, including assembly and distribution, would continue, and those workers wouldn't be impacted by the previous cuts.

Barrette Outdoor Living, a division of Oldcastle APG, makes a variety of outdoor décor products, including fencing, decking, and railings.

Barrette Outdoor Living, a division of Oldcastle APG, makes a variety of outdoor décor products, including fencing, decking, and railings.

The Company Announced a Millville Expansion in 2024

The timing of the layoffs seems a little curious after Barrette Outdoor Living just expanded its storage capabilities for products manufactured at the Tilton Road plant in 2024 by leasing a 57,000-square-foot warehouse in Millville.

“As our product breadth grows and the volume of those products that require indoor storage increases, we found the need to expand out of our Galloway location into a dedicated off-site facility,” said Todd Dixon, the company's vice president of manufacturing said at the time.

Barrette Outdoor Living moved into South Jersey in 2014, taking over the former Lenox China plant that was well-known for making china and ceramics at the site dating back to the 1950s.

At that time, they said they had 250 local employees.

The company says it employs more than 2,000 people at locations in the United States and Canada.

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