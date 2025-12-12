The police are investigating what happened to a couple from Barnegat who went missing in early November and are asking for your help with any information.

Emily Samborski, 32, and James Tyger, 37, were last seen on Sunday, November 2nd, in Barnegat.

Emily is described as 5'4" tall, 160 pounds, heavy set, with long blonde hair.

James has green eyes, shaved brown hair, and is 5'8" tall and 160 pounds.

He has a tattoo on his right arm with the names "Ariel, J.J., Emily", surrounded by an angel.

The couple's families and freinds are said to be extremely worried about them and are hoping someone can provide some information.

Couple May Have Last Been Seen in AC.

A friend of Emily's posted on Facebook on Friday, saying Emily had posted on social media the next day, saying that she wanted to take accountability and work to better herself.

She also says that Emily and James may have been seen last in Atlantic City.

My friend Emily Samborski & her boyfriend James Tyger, have been missing since November 2nd. Em made a post the following day talking about taking accountability & wanting to work on bettering herself… but no one has heard a word since. Both of their phones & social media have been silent. They may have been spotted in AC. Their last call was 911. That call is being investigated.

Social Media Post Attracts Attention

On November 3rd, the day after Samborski and James Tyger were last seen, Emily left a curious post on social media that is drawing attention.

"Finally gunna LOVE myself and do what I need to do. Accountability no matter how big mistake or how little you have to tkae accountability. Thankyou to all who REALLY were there and love ME you know who u are. And the three people that have my heart AJ and my little j love never fades no matter how far away or apart you may be. Goodbye and god speed"

When asked by friends in the post's comments if she was okay, Emily responds, "All is okay. Taking a break from the negativity and social media for a while. But close family will know how to reach me".

"All is okay taking a break from social media and working on myself"

