Amazing, Terrifying Sharks Seen in New Jersey & Around the World

Sharks. People are captivated and terrified by them all at the same time.

Think about it. What creature in the sea gets more attention than sharks? From Shark Week to Shark Tank, Jaws to Sharknado, there is no other fish that has so many books, articles, websites, videos, movies, documentaries, or gets a whole week on television devoted to it than sharks.

Having always been fascinated by sharks myself, I am adding to the clamor with a gallery of photos of sharks seen in New Jersey and around the world.

How Many Types of Sharks Are There?

The Smithsonian estimates there are more than 500 species of sharks swimming in just about every kind of ocean habitat, including the deep sea, open ocean, coral reefs, and under the Arctic ice.

Sharks have been around for about 400 million years and range in size from the dwarf Lantern Shark at about the width of your hand to the Whale Shark, which can grow to be up to 40 feet long.

What Types of sharks Are Near the Jersey Coast?

NJsaltfish.com says the variety of sharks close to the Jersey shore is astounding. Shark fishermen say the "New Jersey waters are teeming with sharks", including Mako Sharks, Threshers, Blues, Browns, Hammerheads, Sand Tigers, and Great Whites.

How Many Teeth Does a Shark Have?

Again, thanks to The Smithsonian, a Great White Shark has 300 serrated teeth. In a lifetime, each shark can grow up to 20,000 of them!

Are Sharks Considered Endangered?

Every year, an estimated 100 million sharks are killed by people. Many shark populations are depleting at an alarming rate and are close to the danger of extinction, as are too many sea animals.

Take a look at some of the amazing, terrifying sharks seen in New Jersey and around the world...

