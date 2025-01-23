I asked listeners about their favorite romantic restaurant in South Jersey for Valentine's Day and put together a gallery of the top 20 responses.

What Makes a Restaurant Romantic?

You want to pick the perfect place for your Valentine's Day dinner.

Of course, the ambiance of a restaurant is a big factor in creating a romantic atmosphere. Dim lighting, flickering candles, and soft music create a relaxed and intimate setting that's ideal for a first date, a memorable night out, or a perfect Valentine's Day dinner.

You can't overlook the service and the idea that you are out in public but you still want some privacy at your table. A good view or a location on the water always seems to enhance the romance.

A Good Meal is Essential to a Good Valentine's Day

Let's not forget the most important part of going to the restaurant in the first place. They better serve you a good meal or no amount of flickering candles or trickling waterfalls will make up for it. Food can be very romantic if it's prepared well.

20 Romantic Valentine's Day Restaurants in South Jersey

Are the restaurants on this list the only romantic or the most romantic in South Jersey? No, they are not, but they are good ones. I tried to choose a variety of restaurants from different towns and in different styles, so some romantic places did not make this list.

Hopefully, this list of romantic restaurants will give you a starting point for finding a nice place for your Valentine's Day dinner in South Jersey.

If you would like to add the name of a restaurant in the comments that you think is especially romantic, we would love to see it and consider it for the future.

Happy Valentine's Day!

20 Romantic Valentine's Day Restaurants in South Jersey Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis

