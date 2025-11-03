Spring forward? Fall back? New Jersey says enough already
Over the years, I've been advocating for an end to the absurdity of changing our clocks in the modern world.
The push for permanent Daylight Savings Time
In recent years I landed on the side of making Daylight Savings Permanent. We all love the late evening sunlight in the Summer, right? Of course, in order to change the clocks to permanent DST, it would require an act of Congress.
Right now, some state legislatures have passed "Sunshine Laws" and one is coming up for a vote in New Jersey.
A simple fix: Pick a time and stick with it
That said, Standard time is a federal law and can't be changed by the legislature. So, it's a nice start, a smart gesture, but what we really need is Congress to act.
Either way, I'd be happy with a permanent standard time in order to rid us of the time changes twice a year.
That could be done by the state Legislature. If every state opted to stop changing the clocks, then we would remain in the fallback position.
How about you? Keep the clock changes or end the madness?
Let me know on the app chat and you may hear your comments on air.
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.