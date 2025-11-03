Imagine this: Washington shuts down, the feds freeze SNAP payments, and suddenly New Jersey, instead of panicking, starts digging through its own wallet.

The same way you desperately root for coins in your couch cushions when you really need it, New Jersey could actually go through its budget with a fine-tooth comb, and just DOGE it.

We could just raid New Jersey’s bottomless pit of waste, fluff, and “nice-to-have” programs that cost us millions every year. And give those millions to people who need to eat.

UPDATE ON SHUTDOWN: Nov. 3

President Donald Trump’s administration says it will partially fund the SNAP food aid program after a pair of judges’ rulings required the payments to continue. That means grocery aid will resume for 1 in 8 Americans, though it has been delayed for millions already and the amount beneficiaries receive will be reduced. The U.S. Department of Agriculture said it would not continue the funding in November due to the government shutdown. Two federal judges ruled last week that the government was required to keep the program running. But both gave the administration leeway to pay for it entirely or partially. It can normally take up two two weeks to load beneficiaries’ debit cards.

—The Associated Press

When the federal government shuts down, should NJ step up?

What if this shutdown is the wake-up call we needed? What if we actually cleaned house for once?

Now, mind you, this is New Jersey, so this will never happen. In my dream scenario, let’s look at what we could temporarily close, pause, or just stop throwing money at... and feed 800,000 New Jersey residents who rely on SNAP.

I decided to poke around NJ.gov as well as through a couple of programs in the current New Jersey budget that I think could stand to be trimmed.

Also, I went through some news reports to see where the big bucks may be hiding. And once you start looking, it’s like hitting the jackpot: all the funds start pouring out.

Where New Jersey could find $180 million without raising taxes

Here's what I’d trim:

State employee travel, conferences, and training: $12 million

New state vehicle purchases and EV pilot leases: $5 million

Outside consulting and PR contracts: $6 million

Arts and culture grants: $4 million

Economic Development Authority promo events: $2.5 million

Community pilot programs and “innovation challenge” grants: $8 million

Administrative bonuses and overtime pools: $6.5 million

IT upgrades and office renovations: $25 million

Vacant positions and temp staff freeze: $21 million

NJ Transit marketing and “green” pilot programs: $9 million

Forestry beautification and “Jersey Fresh” ad spending: $12 million

Film tax credit reimbursements: $6 million

Capital project delays (non-safety): $30 million

Unclaimed property and lottery surplus transfers: $11 million

Cannabis and casino investment fund diversions: $18 million

Do the math, kids. That totals almost $180 million. Cha-Ching!

That’s not theoretical money. That’s sitting right there! It’s ever so quietly bleeding out of the state budget while people line up at food banks.

So maybe this shutdown forces us to face it: What we need is to stop pretending New Jersey is broke. We’re not. We’re just bad at looking in our own pockets.

Because if cutting a few junk programs for one month (or more) means feeding every hungry family in this state, then maybe, just maybe, the shutdown isn’t the disaster everyone says it is.

Could SNAP���s “temporary” fix become New Jersey’s permanent change?

Oh, and also this: it’s possible that some SNAP recipients just may find that their “temporary” way of getting funds for food during the shutdown could turn out to be permanent. Then, when the federal payments resume, fewer people will be in need.

It could happen.

Maybe this SNAP emergency is the reset button we’ve been waiting for.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

