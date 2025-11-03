The New York Giants lost at home Sunday, 34-24, to the San Francisco 49ers. Did anyone really expect them not to come out with a 2 - 7 record?

If you’ve grown numb to it all, or if you’re still passionate enough to feel angry, something happened before the game you may appreciate.

Giants and 49er's AP Photo/Seth Wenig loading...

Joshua Reynolds is a 16-year-old Giants fan who has had enough.

The high school junior from Bergen County, New Jersey, started a GoFundMe account earlier this year and raised over $2,000 towards a plane banner to deliver a message to co-owner John Mara.

It didn’t fly a few weeks ago because of the weather, but this Sunday’s afternoon home game was the charm. Reynolds says the delay was probably a good thing because it allowed more of the season to play out and show an even worse record. Basically, strengthening his case.

John Mara AP Photo/Jack Dempsey loading...

The banner read: “MR MARA ENOUGH IS ENOUGH - CLEAN HOUSE.”

The plane was from High Exposure Aerial Advertising based out of Woodbine. It flew the rather blunt banner over MetLife Stadium parking lots as fans tailgated below.

Last year, the Giants had a losing 3-14 record. They also had protest banners that season. It happened two weeks in a row with back-to-back home games in December. The first snarky banner read “MR MARA ENOUGH — PLZ FIX THIS DUMPSTER FIRE.”

That was followed by “MR MARA — ENOUGH ... CLEAN HOUSE OR SELL THE TEAM."

A much kinder banner flew on Sunday in addition to the one the high school student commissioned. This one was hired by Bobby Skinner, host of a Giants podcast, and it read “MR. MARA GET WELL SOON & WATCH GIANTS NATION SHOW.”

Mara had announced earlier in the season that he was being treated for an undisclosed cancer. Here’s hoping both Mara personally and the Giants professionally can turn a corner and get better.