Some days you just don’t feel like going into the office; we’ve all been there. But have you ever actually lied about your situation to get out of work?

It turns out some states are more guilty of doing this than others

This is according to a new study put out by Compare the Market.

It feels weird writing this during a week where I notified my boss that I might have to be off sick, but if he is reading this, I *swear* I felt like my throat was made of sandpaper and I wasn’t sure if I could work.

To figure out which states were the most guilty of lying to get out of work, Compare the Market analyzed Google Keyword Planner for related search terms.

For instance, people were searching keywords like:

Best excuses to get out of work

Good excuses to miss work

Best excuses to not go to work

The most guilty state was Hawaii, and, really, can you blame those who live there?

If I lived in that kind of gorgeous paradise, I’d also want to ditch work.

New Jersey workers are honest about their sickness

We in New Jersey were the least guilty of all 50 states, according to the study. We have only 3.64 fake-sick searches per 100,000 people.

You have to hand it to New Jerseyans, we’re nothing if not brutally honest, even if that means we have to go into the office.

Though if you’re feeling a little Ferris Bueller-y and want a day off, allow me to give you some Jersey-centric excuses.

“I was on my way in and hit a pot hole.”

“I passed out from the smell of Exit 13A.”

“I’m still at the gas station waiting for the attendant to get off the phone.”

‘I’m still on the road behind a PA driver, I don’t know if I’ll be able to make it in time.”

Actually, now that I think of it, the thought of any of those scenarios is enough to actually make you sick.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

