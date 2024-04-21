Countdown: The 10 Snobbiest New Jersey Cities and Towns
Who's snobby?
That's the question and we have answers.
What constitutes a snobby place to live?
The folks at Roadsnacks have made a list of the snobbiest places in New Jersey. They based their list on things like expensive homes, high incomes, and higher levels of education.
They contend these things add up to snobbiness.
Before we get to the snobby, let's mention the least snobby!
Roadsnacks says the least snobby places in New Jersey are Camden, Salem, and Bridgeton.
Let's check the countdown!
10 snobbiest places in New Jersey
10. North Caldwell. Median Income: $215,000. Average Home Price: $1,001,940.
9. Ridgewood. Median Income: $211,224. Average Home Price: $978,934.
8. Upper Saddle River. Median Income: $234,476. Average Home Price: $1,204,481.
7. Franklin Lakes. Median Income: $204,917. Average Home Price: $1,396,762.
6. Englewood Cliffs. Median Income: $213,261. Average Home Price: $1,437,753.
5. Tenafly. Median Income: $207,652. Average Home Price: $1,066,620.
4. Glen Ridge. Median Income: $246,429. Average Home Price: $970,975.
3. Fair Haven. Median Income: $229,643. Average Home Price: $1,262,730.
2. Rumson. Median Income: $250,001. Average Home Price: $1,812,105.
1. Chatham. Median Income: $250,001. Average Home Price: $1,812,105.
It's worth noting that only 1 place in Atlantic or Cape May counties is even in the Top 100 or Roadsnacks list. That's Linwood in Atlantic County, which comes in at # 71. The median income in Linwood is $133,487. The average home price is $417,000.
Did they get it right? Are these places really snobby?
SOURCE: Roadsnacks
