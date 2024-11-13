A fire can be one of the most devastating things a family can experience, even if they manage to escape with their lives. Imagine losing everything you've worked for: your clothes, your photos, your furniture, your schoolwork, your memories. Your life is turned upside down in an instant. It's an awful experience.

Get our free mobile app

Even though you're safe, which is best-case-scenario, the emotional and financial toll of starting over from scratch is SO overwhelming. Not to mention, without those photos or personal belongings, it's hard to hold onto the memories that make you who you are.

6abc.com 6abc.com loading...

Pine Hill Fire Destroys 16 Apartments, Injures 5 Cops

This is exactly what happened last night in Pine Hill, Camden County, where a huge fire destroyed 16 apartments on West Branch Avenue. While the families who lived there thankfully survived, they lost their homes, their belongings, and a sense of stability. The fire was SO BAD that five police officers and one firefighter were reportedly injured. They were working as hard as they could, going door to door in the smoke and flames to help people escape. But smoke inhalation is incredibly dangerous. Breathing in toxic smoke can quickly damage the lungs and even be deadly. That’s why so many first responders, like cops and firefighters, risk their lives to save others. They’re not just fighting fires; they’re fighting to keep people alive.



via GIPHY

Some reports say people were even jumping out of the building to escape. That’s how desperate the situation was. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, so we don’t know exactly what happened yet, but what we do know is that fires like this can tear apart entire communities. Families who were once just going about their lives now have to face the aftermath, with nothing but the clothes on their backs and the memories that were almost lost to the flames.

We do know that brave efforts of the firefighters and police officers saved lives. None of the residents were reported hurt. Great job to ALL first responders on the scene.

Shout out to the members of New Jersey's forest fire units that are STILL battling all the wildfires in the area: