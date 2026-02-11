To say HBO’s “The Sopranos” was groundbreaking is stating the obvious. The show walked so ones like “Breaking Bad,” “Mad Men,” and “Succession” could run.

If you’re a fan of the mob series, you probably agree that season three was one of its best. This was when Tony was struggling with fatherhood more than ever, Christopher becomes a made man, Dr. Melfi is coping with rape, Tracee gets pregnant from Ralphie, the FBI successfully plants surveillance inside Tony’s home, and so much more.

Season three celebration!

The Museum of the Moving Image is celebrating this groundbreaking season with a selection of three of the series’ best episodes over three nights. The museum is in Queens and if you’re willing to make the trip you’ll be rewarded with something up close and personal. Each showing will be followed by creator David Chase and special guest stars from “The Sopranos” there in person for post-screening intimate discussions.

If you ever wanted to pick the brain of the man who created “The Sopranos” now you can.

Dates and Meet and Greets

On Thursday, Feb. 26, the night starts at 6:30 p.m. and along with David Chase, who is there all three nights, will be Ariel Kiley who played Tracee and Steven Van Zandt who famously played Silvio Dante.

Friday, Feb. 27, at 6:30 p.m. will have not only Chase but Dominic Chianese who played Junior and Edie Falco who of course gave life to Carmella Soprano.

Then Saturday, Feb. 28, at 6:30 p.m. the special engagement concludes with Chase and Annabella Sciorra who played Gloria in seven episodes. Remember the reptile house scene at the Bronx Zoo?

The Museum of the Moving Image is located at 36-01 35th Ave., Queens, NY.

For more information visit their site here.