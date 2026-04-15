Lucy! You never looked better!

South Jersey's world famous roadside attraction made an appearance on national television last night - and, she looked fabulous!

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Margate's Lucy the Elephant Was a Clue on Last Night's Jeopardy

How well do you really know Lucy the Elephant?

Hopefully more than the contestants on last night's episode of the TV game show, Jeopardy.

A question about Lucy the Elephant popped up and no one got it right! Two of the contestants gave wrong answers, and the third chose not to answer.

Here was the Jeopardy question about Lucy: "Henry Ford was among the notables that visited Lucy the Elephant in New Jersey and climbed the 130 stairs to this seat on her back."

The question was worth $2,000!

The correct answer: "What is a howdah?" No one knew it and the game continued.

Our friends at Lucy the Elephant shared this video from the show:

Didn't she look great?

Lucy Looks Over the Beach in Margate, New Jersey

It doesn't cost anything to visit Lucy the Elephant. She's located just off the beach on Atlantic Avenue in Margate, New Jersey. There is a small fee if you'd like to take a tour. Find out more about Lucy here.

Lucy was the recent recipient of a $350,000 grant. The money will be used to restore Lucy's insides. Her outside was recently restored.

She continues to be one of America's favorite roadside attractions.

The Fantastic Cape May Zoo Always a winner - a South Jersey Gem! Gallery Credit: Joe Kelly