Local Photographer Captures Beauty of Atlantic City’s Beach

Have you ever come across something that makes you stop and say, "Wow"?

That happened to me when I came across these photos from Atlantic City area photographer Kristian Gonyea.

Photos capture the beauty of the Atlantic City area

Kristian Gonyea has an eye for beauty, and he's found a way, through his camera lens, to share it with us all.

Like me, you've probably been to the beach dozens of times - but, have you seen the magnificent views, like Gonyea's photos?

They're there, we just might have to look a little harder.

These photos, including those below, were all taken in Atlantic City, Ventnor, and Margate. They are certainly spectacular!

If you're interested in ordering prints or canvases of any of these photos, we encourage you to reach out to Kristian on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Kristiangonyea.

Thanks to Kristian for allowing us to share these photos with you! Enjoy!

Amazing Atlantic City Area Beach Photographs Photographer Kristian Gonyea Magnificiently Captures Atlantic City's Beach Gallery Credit: Joe Kelly