Local Photographer Captures Beauty of Atlantic City&#8217;s Beach

Local Photographer Captures Beauty of Atlantic City’s Beach

Courtesy of Kristian Gonyea

Have you ever come across something that makes you stop and say, "Wow"?

That happened to me when I came across these photos from Atlantic City area photographer Kristian Gonyea.

Courtesy of Kristian Gonyea
loading...

Photos capture the beauty of the Atlantic City area

Kristian Gonyea has an eye for beauty, and he's found a way, through his camera lens, to share it with us all.

Like me, you've probably been to the beach dozens of times - but, have you seen the magnificent views, like Gonyea's photos?

They're there, we just might have to look a little harder.

These photos, including those below, were all taken in Atlantic City, Ventnor, and Margate. They are certainly spectacular!

If you're interested in ordering prints or canvases of any of these photos, we encourage you to reach out to Kristian on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Kristiangonyea.

New Jersey 101.5 FM logo
Get our free mobile app
Courtesy of Kristian Gonyea
loading...

Thanks to Kristian for allowing us to share these photos with you! Enjoy!

Amazing Atlantic City Area Beach Photographs

Photographer Kristian Gonyea Magnificiently Captures Atlantic City's Beach

Gallery Credit: Joe Kelly

Awesome VRBO Rental in Sea Isle City

Check out this perfect VRBO in Sea Isle City

Gallery Credit: Joe Kelly

Filed Under: Atlantic City, Beach, Margate, Boardwalk, Ventnor, Photographer, AC Facebook
Categories: Trending, Ultimate New Jersey

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM