Get ready to pack your beach bags because our South Jersey shorelines just got a major shoutout for their cleanliness and water safety.

According to the newly-released 2025 Beach Health Index from HubMedEd, Long Beach Island and Wildwood Beach rank among the top 20 cleanest beaches in the entire U.S.

Long Beach Island & Wildwood Make A Splash In National Rankings

Out of hundreds of beaches across the country, LBI landed at #17 and Wildwood Beach followed close behind at #18.

These Jersey gems scored perfect marks for water quality and had virtually no recent bacterial advisories. That means the water’s not just inviting, it’s actually clean-clean.

What helped them stand out even more? A relatively moderate UV index and lower-than-average skin cancer risk pushed their rankings even higher.

So, not only can you enjoy the waves, but you can feel a bit better about your sun exposure, too (but PLEASE still wear your SPF!).

Other NJ Beaches Miss The Top Tier, But There's Room to Grow

Cape May Beach came in at a respectable #66, while Point Pleasant Beach and Asbury Park Beach landed at #62 and #94.

These spots saw slightly higher bacterial advisories and skin health risk factors, suggesting areas where local initiatives can step in and level up.

Why These Rankings Matter

Clean beaches aren’t just about aesthetics; they’re a key part of public health and sustainable tourism.

With LBI and Wildwood leading the way this year, South Jersey is proving it's more than just boardwalks and Curley’s fries. We’re actually setting the bar pretty high for beach wellness.

