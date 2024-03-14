BAYONNE — A worker at a UPS warehouse allegedly stole several cellphones from packages set for delivery.

On Wednesday morning, Bayonne police responded to a report from security personnel at the warehouse on Port Lincoln Road.

According to police, security told them that Devonne Caldwell, a worker at the facility, was opening packages and removing their contents.

According to security personnel, Caldwell stole 10 phones from the warehouse between March 5 and March 13.

SEE ALSO: Sending nudes could become a crime in NJ

The stolen property has a value of approximately $8,695, according to police.

Caldwell, 26, of East Orange, was taken into custody from the warehouse. He has been charged with 10 counts of theft.

New Jersey 101.5 has reached out to UPS for comment.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Don't get fooled: Here's 24 scam texts I received in just one month Although some may be humorous, others appear legit. Here are 24 texts I received in just one month's time, as well as one I'm surprised I never got.

Spam texts are listed in the same order that was received. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant