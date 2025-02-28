48 people indicted for alleged involvement in Galloway, NJ, cockfighting ring
Four dozen people from three states have been indicted in connection to a large cockfighting ring in South Jersey that was broken up one year ago.
The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says in March of 2024, an investigation by Det. Mark Kienzle with the Galloway Township Police Department uncovered electronic invitations to an illegally organized cockfight event.
Numerous law enforcement agencies were able to stop that event, which allegedly featured an arena that was constructed specifically for rooster fighting at a property on the 300 block of South Bremen Avenue.
The defendants were arrested and charged with offenses including animal cruelty, mutilation of animals, witnessing/paying admission to attend an event involving animal fighting, gambling on animal fighting, possession of controlled dangerous substances, and resisting arrest by flight.
Dozens of roosters were seized, many of them with varying degrees of injury and mutilation. Four dogs were also removed from the property.
The organizer of the event, Jose Madera, and one of the attendees, Roberto Soto, were not included in this indictment as they have already resolved their cases.
The 48 who were indicted are as follows:
- Stephanie Kaneshiro, 34, Galloway Township
- Patricio Acosta, 66, Philadelphia
- Josue Arroyo, 52, Vineland
- Arroyo Blanco, 41, Perth Amboy
- Juan Carrion, 46, Philadelphia
- Guillermo Celada 64, Camden
- Joseph Cubi-Camacho, 27, Vineland
- Berdover Diaz, 46, Hammonton
- Peter Rios, 51, Lumberton
- Peter Rios, Jr., 28, Blackwood
- Dominigo Duran-Montesino, 42, Camden
- Rudis Perez Perez, 46
- Luis Fernandez-Tavarez, 37, North Bergen, NJ
- Yomery Richardo-Perez, 31, Camden
- Juan Pena-Duran, 34, Hamilton
- Bienvenid Polanco, 61, Tappen, NY
- Lolitha Glenn, 52, Greenwich, NJ
- Jason Gonzalez, 45, Warminster, PA
- Luiggi Jimenez-Diaz, 31, Trenton
- Rafael Hernandez, 70, Philadelphia
- Jimmy Hadden, 51, Greenwich, NJ
- Guillermo Polanco, 69, Egg Harbor Township
- Walter Jones, 53, Vineland
- Anthony Lugo, 41, Vineland
- Luis Roman, 63, Trenton
- Pedro Rodriguez-Santiago, 49, Philadelphia
- Angel Ocasio, 41, Bridgeton
- Ramon Rosa, 58, Hamilton
- Felipe Perez, 60, Philadelphia
- Juan Solino-Valerio, 38, Elizabeth
- Irving Perez, 34, Millville
- Juan Perez, 41, Pennsauken
- Jose Quinones, 52, Warminster, PA
- Steven Sotnychuk, 56, Vineland
- Javier Santos-Gonzales, 33, Pleasantville
- Miguel Torres, 61, Columbus, NJ
- Kenny Tejada-Torres, 24, Perth Amboy
- Jose Torres-Peralta, 46, Philadelphia
- Leowis Valerio-Jaquez, 41, Perth Amboy
- Louis Vazquez, 41, Perth Amboy
- Miquel Rodriguez, 55, Camden
- Daniel Vargas-Baez, 36, Camden
- Victor Rodriquez, 52, Camden
- Alan Ramirez-Rodriguez, 30, Allentown, PA
- Jose Valerio, 63, Perth Amboy
- Rafael Quinones-Serrano, 52, Bristol, PA
- Luis Rivera-Campos, 37, Camden
- Felix Medina, 65, Trenton
The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
