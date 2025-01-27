NJ: I’m embarrassed that I did this, but I can’t be the only one

Alright, New Jersey, I’m going to admit to doing this in hopes that you can either make me feel better or confirm that I’m the weird one for doing this. Please let me know in my poll below but first, let me explain….

I was leaving work last week and fully embarrassed myself in front of my coworker.

For context, I leave the office at 7:00 p.m. so in these harsh winter months, it’s pretty dark in the parking lot.

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

Oh! The parking lot! More context: we have security cameras in place, so there’s likely footage of me making a fool of myself if I wanted to find it.

I don’t.

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

So I walked out into the dark parking lot and there were maybe seven or so cars left out there. I walked over to the area where I tend to park and clicked my key’s “unlock” button. I heard the beep of my car unlocking.

Business as usual. Or was it?

My first mistake was not noticing that the car I was walking toward didn’t light up as my car usually does, but I was distracted.

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

I grabbed the driver’s door handle and did my first off - I swear - at least 10 attempts to open the door.

Now my car hasn’t always been unlocking lately even though it beeps, so I sighed and tried putting the key in the lock the old-fashioned way.

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

It was maybe a full 45 seconds of unsuccessfully jiggling the key in an attempt to open this car before I realized that the interior was definitely not mine.

It slowly dawned on me that the seats in this car were neither the color nor the material of my seats.

This. Was. Not. My. Car.

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

As soon as I let out a word that I’m not allowed to post on this website because it’s NSFW, I saw my coworker walking past me to his car. He later admitted he realized what was going on.

Great. I don’t feel like a dope at all. At least one of us can identify our car.

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

And for the record: this is at least the third time I’ve tried to get in the wrong car in that particular parking lot alone. The other two times I was caught by the person whose vehicle it was, this most recent time I almost got away with it.

Am I the only person in the Garden State who is this car-blind? It’s okay, you can admit it!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore.

