Household chore some in NJ just never complete

I have to admit, I have fallen into this camp before. The camp for whatever reason will not complete the process of laundry from A to Z.

Now to clarify, I do know how to do laundry - that's not the problem. I also know how to fold laundry. Again, no issues there. And yes, I can also put it away in the drawers.

Knowing how to do the task isn't the problem. Having to motivation to complete every step is where the issue is. And I'm at least happy to say I'm not alone in this.

I've asked this question before to friends, family, coworkers, and even strangers that live in the Garden State, about this. And you know what the biggest problem is when it comes to laundry? Folding and putting it away.

In fact, everyone I asked says they know how to do the laundry and operate the washer and dryer. That's the easy part. The part that's tricky is finding the time to fold it all and put it away into the drawers and closets.

And I get that. After all, that's the part that's the most time-consuming. It's also not uncommon for me to see memes online joking that folding and putting it all away would require an additional five to seven business days.

Not just parents, but also individuals who don't have kids. If I had to bet, I'd say most of us out there just don't want to deal with having to fold our clothes. Do we eventually do it? Yes. But do we also take forever to get to it? Eh. Sometimes it's just easier to not complete the process of putting clothes away by just leaving them in the basket.

Survey reveals clueless parents

With that all said, I naturally wanted to know more. What is the deal with those of us who don't want to put up with folding and putting away laundry?

What I came across was even more interesting than that. Apparently, more than a third of us don't even know how to properly fold clothes in the first place.

According to a survey reported on July 12, 2024, by The U.S. Sun, 33% of parents admitted they don't know how to properly fold clothes. Could this possibly be the reason why so many let it sit in that laundry basket for so long?

It's not just laundry

Folding laundry might be what I thought of front and center, but this survey revealed even more than that. Of that same group, 26% said they can't even wash clothes correctly. That's a quarter of us who apparently can't operate a washing machine or dryer.

As for other chores? 26% never learned how to operate a lawn mower. Those numbers are practically unchanged when it comes to things such as gardening, at 25%.

Now, one that might not be as surprising? Loading the dishwasher. In fact, I bet there are many arguments in households regarding who loads it right versus incorrectly.

That number also falls around a quarter of respondents. 24% to be more precise. You can check out more regarding this survey about household chores here. Just know that if you're one of those individuals mentioned above, you're not alone.

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 Sunday morning host & content contributor Mike Brant.