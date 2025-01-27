NJ man gets prison for raping stepdaughter, repeatedly

⚫ NJ man gets prison

⚫ Convicted of sexual abuse

⚫ Stepdaughter testified about sex assaults

A 37-year-old Newark man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for sexually assaulting his stepdaughter repeatedly over a three year span.

The defendant, whose name was not publicly disclosed to protect the privacy of the victim, was previously found guilty by a jury of eight counts of sexual contact and one count of endangering the welfare of a child.

He must serve 16 years of the sentence delivered on Friday, before being eligible for parole, Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens announced.

Essex County courtroom

At trial in September, the victim, now 16, testified against her stepfather, saying the abuse began when she was 11 and continued until she was 14.

The sexual assaults happened in the family home, while the victim’s mother was at work.

In November 2022, the family found out and contacted the Newark Police Department. The defendant was arrested that same month.

Once he is released from prison, the unnamed man will have to register as a sex offender under Megan’s Law.

“While the victim will never be the same again after everything she had to endure at the hands of her stepfather, we hope that she feels that justice has been served and that, with this sentence, she can now begin to achieve some sense of closure,” Essex County Assistant Prosecutor Logan Teisch said.

