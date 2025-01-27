OMG! This viral ‘Cotton Candy art’ store is opening in Freehold
In New Jersey when we picture cotton candy, it’s typically in the standard oval-ish shape at the boardwalk.
That’s about to change on Feb. 1 when the franchise Puffy Cotton Candy opens a store at the Freehold Raceway Mall.
This ain’t your mama’s cotton candy!
Not only are there a ton of colors and flavors to choose from, but at Puffy Cotton Candy you also get to choose what shape you want your treat in, created right in front of you!
These creations aren’t tiny, they stand nearly 2 feet tall.
Check out this foxy little guy.
Perfect for winter: do you wanna build a snowman?
Or you can create your cotton candy animal kingdom.
I’m not even good at drawing animals by hand, so for them to be able to make them out of sugar in front of my own eyes is something I need to see for myself. This place looks SO cool.
One truly unique thing they do is create cakes made out of cotton candy, the perfect way to celebrate anyone in your life with a sweet tooth. Cotton candy is gluten-free, fat-free, nut-free, dairy-free, and soy-free.
Just make sure you eat it quickly after unsealing it, according to their website, it will remain fluffy for about 20-30 minutes. Though if you want to see some of the funny “after” visuals, you should check out their Instagram.
Puffy Cotton Candy in the Freehold Raceway Mall
The store will be on the Mall’s second level between Yankee Candle and Real Fruit Bubble Tea.
“We are thrilled to introduce our local community to the art of cotton candy-making, where families can now enjoy this delicious treat, spun hot and fresh, all year round,” said store owner, Alyssa Corino, in a press release.
The store also makes clouds and crystals. You can see their entire menu on their website.
New Jersey just got a whole lot sweeter!
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.
