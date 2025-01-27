How to help a sweet NJ family who lost everything in a fire

This one hits home. A New Jersey family well-known and loved in their community has lost absolutely everything in a devastating house fire.

The blaze broke out Friday afternoon in the family home on Oak Grove Road in Pittstown, New Jersey. Nan Marie Hasson and Christin Heaps lived there with their kids, two girls and a boy, and many pets. Sadly, some of those pets didn't survive.

The couple was home at the time the fire broke out and it spread quickly. Nan Marie was overcome with smoke inhalation and received medical treatment and fortunately survived. After all family was outside Christin ran back in through the fire saving what pets he could. Tragically three dogs, several birds, and a cat, were all killed in the fire that destroyed the entire home.

The family has been left with nothing. Displaced from the home, they’re not even able to all be together at this point. Two siblings are staying with a grandparent and the rest of the family at a friend’s home.

In full disclosure one of those siblings works for me as my little boys’ afterschool sitter. She’s kind and patient with them and I feel like she’s part of my extended family. So it’s breaking my heart that this is happening to these good people.

If you’re wondering just how serious this loss was, this video the family made really drives the point home. It starts with silly scenes of family life amongst the siblings then turns to the aftermath of the charred and gutted home.

They truly lost everything as you can see. No one deserves this. Friends set up a GoFundMe for the family for whatever they need as they navigate this disaster. If you could do even a small bit to help a loving family, you'll find the GoFundMe page here.

I can’t imagine after a fire takes everything how you must realize all the things you don’t have. Beyond grieving for the loss of all your pets, and losing all family photos and mementos, you only have the clothing you were wearing at that moment. You don’t even have a toothbrush. The only thing I can say is for all they lost, at least they didn’t lose each other.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

