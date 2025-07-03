Turtle Back Zoo is the perfect destination for families looking to enjoy a fun, educational, and memorable summer day. I remember taking my daughter and I think our absolutely most favorite thing to do was the train around the zoo. We loved it so much.

Turtle Back Zoo offers a blend of nature, wildlife, lots of hills and more. It's a place in the Garden State where the whole family will have fun.

A Wildlife Adventure for the Whole Family

Families love this place because of giraffes, sea lions, all the animal exhibits and local wildlife native to New Jersey. Yes, they have a fantastic petting zoo.

Fun Activities Beyond the Animal Exhibits

Turtle Back Zoo offers animal feedings and other fun stuff with animals and wildlife throughout the day. Oh wow, how could I forget - the butterfly tent is one of the best I've ever been to.

Once again Turtle Back Zoo is bringing back Movie Nights at the Zoo. What happens at the zoo? Well, the zoo extends its hours and families bring blankets and snacks and enjoy family-friendly films under the stars. It's a magical way to enjoy the zoo after dark.

Movie Nights Under the Stars: A Magical Summer Tradition

Summer memories will be made at these Movie Nights at the Zoo. The movies playing at the zoo this year all look fun and any kids dream of seeing the movie alongside animals. *Remember Movie Nights at the Zoo include a zoo admission.

July 2: Disney Nature Penguins

Disney Nature Penguins July 9: Moana 2

Moana 2 July 16 : Paddington in Peru

: Paddington in Peru July 23 : Mufasa

: Mufasa July 30: Penguins of Madagascar

For more information about Movie Nights at the Turtle Back Zoo, CLICK HERE. Movies in July begin at 6 pm and the cost is $12 per person. The Zoo is located at 560 Northfield Avenue in West Orange, New Jersey.

Turtle Back Zoo offers a unique summer experience for the whole family. With so much to see and do, it’s the perfect place to create lasting memories and enjoy the best of New Jersey’s natural beauty.

