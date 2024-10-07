An Ocean County Town is One of the Most Instagrammable Towns in New Jersey

This fantastic Ocean County town is number 5 on the list of most Instagrammable towns in New Jersey. What does this mean? It's a cool town in New Jersey.

A recent study from NewJerseyRealestateNetwork.com says, “The study offers a fascinating glimpse into the experiences that residents and visitors in New Jersey can enjoy, spanning natural beauties, stunning architecture and fun activities."

What Ocean County town is number 5 on the list of most Instagrammable towns?

Toms River, NJ

Toms River has so much to offer and we all know that working and living in this part of Ocean County. From Cattus Island to beautiful sunrises and sunsets, I can totally see why Toms River made the tops of the list.

The top 10 list of the most Instagrammable cities in New Jersey, according to newjerseyrealestatenetwork.com, and one Ocean County town made it on the list. Go Toms River:

#10 - Jersey City

#9 - Union City

#8 - Trenton

#7 - Cherry Hill

#6 - Toms River

#5 - Passaic

#4 - Clifton

#3 - East Orange

#2 - Elizabeth

#1 - Newark

Newjerseyrealestatenetwork.com's method to these numbers was simple, the highest Instagram City-related Hashtag volume, city population from the US Census Bureau, and hashtag volume per population ratio.

I'm just happy that Ocean County town made it to the list. We have beautiful towns in Ocean County and it's time to show off our county.

From the beaches, the boardwalks, and the trails, I love living in Ocean County. When taking pictures and uploading to Insta, remember to always use a hashtag, for example, #TomsRiver or #IslandBeachStatePark.

Instagram is such a fun social media app. It's one of the more popular now than Facebook. Reels have become so popular and the Instagram pictures are so neat with all the filters. Just remember the hashtags, they are important.

For more information click newjerseyrealestatenetwork.com.

