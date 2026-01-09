It's a summer tradition here at the Jersey Shore, the "summer stage" at the Stone Pony in Asbury Park. If you haven't been to the Stone Pony, it's their outdoor concert venue on their property next to the original "indoor" Stone Pony.

Get our free mobile app

The Summer Stage launched in 2009 as an upgrade to the Stone Pony’s outdoor area, making room for bigger concerts during the warmer months. It runs from May through October and can hold roughly 4,500 fans, which is a major step up in size compared to the indoor venue.

Here is a look at the current line-up for the Stone Pony Summer Stage 2026. This list will expand and update as the season draws closer.

2026 Stone Pony Summer Stage 2026 Concert Line-Up

Friday, May 22nd: Joe Russo’s Almost Dead

Joe Russo’s Almost Dead, or JRAD as fans often call them, began in 2013 as a fun yet seriously talented tribute to the Grateful Dead. Drummer Joe Russo brought together a group of well-known musicians from the jam-band world who wanted to play Dead songs with a little more speed, energy, and freedom. Instead of trying to sound exactly like the original band, they mix things up with long jams, unexpected song choices, and their own creative twists. Over time, that approach has earned them a big, loyal fan base and a reputation as one of the most exciting Grateful Dead–inspired acts on the road today. I always regret not seeing the Dead on tour, so this might be a great one to see.

Friday, June 5th: David Lee Roth

David Lee Roth is best known as the original frontman of Van Halen and one of rock music’s biggest personalities. When the band exploded in the late 1970s, Roth stood out not just for his voice, but for his over-the-top style, humor, and high-energy stage presence. He helped turn Van Halen into a rock powerhouse with a run of huge hits and unforgettable live shows. After leaving the band, Roth went on to a solo career, leaning even more into his showman side, and he’s still remembered today as one of the most colorful and influential lead singers in rock history.

I saw David Lee Roth when he was with Van Halen in 1981 on the Fair Warning Tour at the old Philadelphia Spectrum. Good show, wonder what he brings to Asbury 45 years later?

Saturday, June 6th: Turnpike Troubadours

The Turnpike Troubadours are a country and Americana band from Oklahoma known for their storytelling lyrics and down-to-earth sound. They formed in the mid-2000s and built a strong following with songs that focus on small-town life, relationships, and everyday struggles. Fronted by singer and songwriter Evan Felker, the band blends traditional country with a rootsy, Red Dirt vibe. After taking a break for a few years, they reunited and were welcomed back by loyal fans, picking up right where they left off as one of the most respected groups in modern country music. I haven't listened to their catalog, but maybe I need to take a dive and listen in.

Friday, June 12th: Yellowcard

Yellowcard is a rock band from Florida that became popular in the early 2000s. They stood out because they mixed pop-punk music with a violin, which gave their songs a different sound. Their biggest hit, “Ocean Avenue,” helped them reach a wide audience and is still well known today. Even after taking time away, the band remains remembered for its energetic songs and emotional style.

Joining Yellowcard is New Found Glory. New Found Glory is a pop-punk band from Florida that started in the late ’90s. They’re known for fast, catchy songs about growing up and relationships, and for putting on energetic live shows. Over the years, they’ve stayed active and remain a big influence in the pop-punk world.

Also on the card that night is Plain White T's. Plain White T’s is a pop-rock band from Illinois that got popular in the mid-2000s. They’re best known for their hit song “Hey There Delilah,” but their music generally mixes catchy melodies with heartfelt lyrics about love and life. The band has built a loyal following over the years through their relatable songs and steady touring. Got a chance to see them perform and meet them at our studios several years ago, and they were a treat.

NJ's Best Sports Schools

NJ's Best Sports Schools

We will keep you up to date on the Stone Pony Summer Stage 2026 concert line-Up. It's short now, but more dates will be added as we head into spring.

I've been to the Stone Pony and the Stone Pony Summer Stage, and they are always a fun time. My advice, wear comfy shoes because it is standing room only at the Summer Stage, so come dressed for comfort lol.

CLICK HERE for ticket information.

LOOK: See the Most Famous Musician Born the Same Year As You Stacker identified musicians born in every year from 1920 to 2003 and determined the most famous born the same year as you. Gallery Credit: Stacker