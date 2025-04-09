New Jersey has been called the armpit of America. We have had all the stereotypes thrown at us.

So it shouldn’t surprise me to hear a big negative coming from an experiment SportsMillions did. They used artificial intelligence to ask what the worst feature was for each state.

They say they did this with ChatGPT but I don’t know how exactly they phrased their request because when I asked it what New Jersey’s worst trait was it came up with something far less insulting. I’ll share the insult soon, but here’s what ChatGPT gave me:

“One of the most commonly cited negative traits about New Jersey is its notorious traffic and congestion. The state's highways, especially the Garden State Parkway and the New Jersey Turnpike, are often gridlocked, leading to frustrating commutes.”

Now, before I share what SportsMillions got when they asked, here are a few other states and what artificial intelligence said their worst trait or feature is.

Alabama: Endless humidity

Arkansas: Bugs the size of small pets

Florida: Swamps filled with alligators

Maryland: Crab cakes everywhere

Utah: Strict rules on everything

Wisconsin: Excessive cheese consumption

See? Stereotypes. But New Jersey’s felt like another old insult that we can never shake.

When they asked about New Jersey’s worst trait, artificial intelligence answered as follows:

“New Jersey: Overbearing attitude."

Experience the charm of bluntness at its finest! It’s like a free personality test every time you meet someone.”

Notice with other states it’s more about their weather, or their wildlife, etc. But with New Jersey it’s always about us. The people. The personalities. We’re rude. We’re obnoxious. We’re mean. Or in this case we’re…overbearing. Blah blah blah.

You can’t take artificial intelligence too seriously. But still, isn’t it a bit sad that even AI can’t stand us?

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

