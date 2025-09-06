Halloween fans in New Jersey won’t have to wait long to get their spooky fix this year.

Spirit Halloween is back and bigger than ever in New Jersey, with more than 35 locations opening across the Garden State. From costumes and animatronics to eerie decorations, these pop-up shops are set to transform empty storefronts into thrilling destinations for families and fright-lovers alike.

Why Spirit Halloween Has Become a Seasonal Favorite

Every fall, Spirit Halloween takes over vacant retail spaces, filling them with everything you need for October 31st. The stores have become a staple for many households, offering a one-stop shop for costumes, props and chilling displays that make the holiday feel complete.

Where to Find Spirit Halloween Stores in New Jersey

Stores are opening throughout Monmouth and Ocean Counties, including Toms River, Brick, Barnegat, Point Pleasant, and Tinton Falls. Additional locations will appear in shopping centers and popular retail hubs across the state, so chances are you’ll have one nearby. Most Spirit Halloween stores are OPEN! FIND YOUR LOCATION!

What You’ll Discover Inside Each Store

Walking into a Spirit Halloween feels like stepping into another world. Shoppers can explore haunted walkthroughs, check out animatronics, and try on costumes that range from funny to frightening. It’s more than shopping, it’s an experience that sets the tone for the season.

With the countdown to October 31st already underway, now is the perfect time to start planning your visit. Whether you’re going all out on decorations or simply looking for the perfect costume, Spirit Halloween’s 35 and more New Jersey locations are ready to help make this year’s holiday unforgettable.

