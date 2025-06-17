What is it about the classic New Jersey Diner? The diner is iconic, and people try to replicate it around America and the World. It must be the combination of atmosphere and comfort food that makes these "Jersey Gems" so special and a part of so many towns around the state.

Why Do People Love Jersey Diners?

Personally, I love a classic diner, and many around the Garden State are my favorites when it comes to diner visits. I always enjoy classic dishes at the Jersey Diner, including breakfast and diner items like meatloaf and mashed potatoes, club sandwiches, and the classic Monte Cristo. The diner experience also includes classics like milkshakes and dessert from the "dessert case".

Yum! New Jersey’s Favorite ‘Hole‑in‑the‑Wall’ Diner Revealed

According to a recent Patch article, the diner selected as best "hole-in-the-wall diner" is located in Hudson County, and it's not an unknown spot for us who live here in New Jersey. Tops Diner was the restaurant selected.

The East Newark/Harrison favorite was listed by chefstandard.com."East Newark’s Tops Diner is a feast for the senses. You need to try their milkshake. It dances on your taste buds. The menu offers endless options, ensuring there’s something for everyone. The atmosphere and friendly service make it a beloved spot for diners."

So, where do you go for your favorite diner experience? Let us know which "hole-in-the-wall" diner is a great spot to check out here in New Jersey. We always love getting your input. Grab an order of disco fries while you are there!

