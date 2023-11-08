🚨 A South Jersey man is charged with pointing a gun at someone

🚨 He's accused of taking the victim's car and driving off at over 100 mph

🚨 Meth was found in the home, officials said

LOPATCONG — A Warren County man is in custody after a chaotic domestic incident that led to a high-speed police pursuit, authorities say.

Khamtoune Singto, 47, was arrested at his home in Stewartsville on Monday night, according to the Warren County Prosecutor's Office.

Lopatcong police were called to the home by the victim who narrowly escaped, authorities said.

Investigators found that Singto had pointed a loaded .22 caliber Mossberg 715T semi-automatic rifle at the victim. He threatened to shoot and kill the victim, officials said.

When officers got to the home, Singto took the victim's car and drove onto the front lawn to get around the police vehicles, prosecutors said. The cops gave chase.

But the officers soon stopped pursuing Singto after he reached over 100 mph along Route 519 northbound, officials said. The chase was stopped for safety reasons.

While Singto was away, investigators searched the home and found the .22 caliber rifle that was loaded with 17 hollow point bullets. Authorities later learned that Singto had been court-ordered not to own or have any guns or other weapons.

The search also found a substance authorities believed was meth in a small bag, prosecutors said.

Singto was arrested when he returned to his home later that night. He faces ten charges including second-degree eluding, fourth-degree aggravated assault, third-degree terroristic threats, fourth-degree unlawful taking of a means of conveyance, third-degree drug possession, and five weapons offenses.

He is being held at Warren County Jail.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

LOOK: Best counties to raise a family in New Jersey Stacker compiled a list of the best counties to raise a family in New Jersey. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: Groceries that dropped in price in the Northeast Last Month Stacker used Bureau of Labor Statistics data to find the grocery items that saw the largest price decreases from August to September in the Northeast. Gallery Credit: Stacker