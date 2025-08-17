Real estate is always a big product, not only here in New Jersey, but around the nation. 2025 continues to march on, and home sales are building once again. Prices are rising steadily, and homes are moving quickly. There are more choices for buyers, but competition remains high. It’s still largely a seller's market; homes sell fast and often above asking price.

Hottest Zip Codes of 2025

A recent Patch article featured the hottest real estate markets in America. Of the best real estate towns, two New Jersey towns made the "best of" list. The New Jersey real estate market is scorching this summer, landing two communities in the top 10 on Realtor.com's list of the "Hottest Zip Codes of 2025."

Hottest Real Estate Markets In New Jersey

This is pretty incredible because in the Top 10 best real estate zip codes, two of the ten are in New Jersey! Only three other states have two in the top 10, and that's Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Ohio. Each has 2, with 2 other states, Missouri and Rhode Island, each with 1 town (zip code) on the Top 10 list.

Marlton, New Jersey, finished 2nd in America. Beverly, Massachusetts, edged out Marlton for the top spot.

Wayne, New Jersey, finished in the #5 spot. A very good showing as well for the Garden State.

Realtor.com says "buyers are drifting towards zip codes with homes that cost below local metro medians, but still above the national number. Listings from the top 10 hottest areas saw their properties get 3.6x more views and sell at a rate of 30-42 days faster than the nationwide average."

