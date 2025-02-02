New Jersey is the Home to one of the Largest Candy Stores on Earth

Candy, candy, and more candy. It's a sweet treat.

Dentists might say, "No." Cavities! Everything in moderation. Candy comes in so many forms including chocolate, gummies, hard candies, caramels, lollipops, and so many others. And, of course candy is made mostly of sugar.

If I think about candy, Nerd Clusters and Chocolate Covered ANYTHING is my choice.

I had no idea the world's largest candy store is in New Jersey, according onlyinyourstate.com. And, I bet you can guess where the world's largest candy store in New Jersey.

Where is the world's largest candy store in the Garden State?

The mega-mall, American Dream Mall located in East Rutherford, NJ.

If you've never been to the American Dream Mall, it is to the world's steepest roller coaster and many more cool things to check out. It's massive and incredible to see.

The massive candy store is called IT'SUGAR. There are several locations in New Jersey. I usually check out the one on the Atlantic City boardwalk. But, this one at the American Dream Mall is huge, it's a lot bigger than that one.

From onlyinyourstate.com: "IT'SUGAR isn't just the largest candy store in New Jersey, it's the largest non-production candy shop on Earth. There are over 10,000 types of candy to choose from, from brands like Hershey's, Sour Patch Kids, Oreo, Nerds, Reese’s, Wrigley's, Mars, Peeps, PEZ, and Starburst. From chocolate candies to gummies, there's something for everyone with a sweet tooth."

