NJ public worker had stolen chainsaws, woodchippers — and lots of guns, cops say

🔴 Former NJ county park employee is charged with theft

🔴 Several pieces of tools and equipment went missing

🔴 They were found at the man's home in Sparta

SPARTA — A 44-year-old former Bergen County Department of Parks worker was charged with theft after stolen equipment was found at his home in Sparta.

Investigators found the missing items at the home of Charles T. Gatt, along with 17 unregistered firearms and an unsecured loaded handgun.

According to Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella, the county conducted an audit of tools and equipment utilized by the parks department in January.

The audit noticed multiple pieces of tools and equipment, including chainsaws, a large woodchipper, and a 20-foot dual-axle trailer were missing.

Gatt was arrested and charged with second-degree theft, second-degree receiving stolen property, second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, and fourth-degree possession of a firearm by a certain person.

He remains in the Bergen County Jail pending a first court appearance.

