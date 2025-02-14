Recall: Popular cooler could cut off your fingertips, NJ

⚠ A popular cooler is being recalled

⚠ The tow handle can cause finger amputations

⚠ Consumers can get a free replacement

Heads up if you own an Igloo cooler.

The Texas-based company is recalling more than one million coolers over concerns they could amputate fingertips.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said the recall involves Igloo’s 90-quart Flip-and-Tow Rolling Coolers.

The tow handle can pinch consumers’ fingertips against the cooler, posing fingertip amputation and crushing hazards.

Igloo cooler recall (U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

The recalled coolers, which cost anywhere from $80 to $140, were manufactured before January 2024.

The manufacturing date can be found imprinted on the bottom of the cooler in a circular pattern with an arrow pointing to the month of manufacture and the last two digits of the year of manufacture inside the circle, the CPSC released in a statement.

The coolers come in multiple body and lid color combinations. They were sold at Costco, Target, Academy, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and other stores in New Jersey and nationwide, and online at Amazon, Igloocoolers.com, and other websites from January 2019 through January 2025.

Igloo cooler recall (U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

The CPSC has received 12 reports so far of fingertip injuries, including amputations, bone fractures, and lacerations.

Consumers should immediately stop using the cooler and contact Igloo for a free replacement handle.

A list of model numbers affected by the recall can be found here.

