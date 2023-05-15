Exciting times ahead as horse racing season underway at Monmouth, NJ Park Racetrack
The horse racing season is underway at Monmouth Park Racetrack and after opening day ceremonies on Saturday, it's time for a special Mother's Day celebration.
If you've never been to a horse race in person or experienced what it's like to be among 40,000 or more people all cheering at the same time -- perhaps for different reasons being a horse you're hoping wins -- then take time out to do so this spring and summer.
Monmouth Park Racetrack presents that golden opportunity for some family fun with all kinds of events across the complex but also opportunities for fans of all ages to watch and learn more about horse races.
In addition, there is a designated sports betting area for those who would like the opportunity t place a wager on a horse race or another sport.
And, there's a sports bar on site as well.
The opportunities are limitless are Monmouth Park Racetrack.
For a look ahead at what's to come this season, Brian Skirka, Marketing Director at Monmouth Park Racetrack joined me on Shore Sports Talk on 94.3 The Point to get us all excited for the horse racing season.
