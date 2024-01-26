Justin Timberlake’s long-awaited tour coming to the NJ area

It’s been a big year for JT. We’ve seen the worst biggest tease of an *NSYNC reunion that came crashing down with just a song on the new “Trolls” soundtrack. No new album, No new tour. Millennials everywhere are still not over it.

However, Justin Timberlake is sitting pretty taking in all of that hype and with some big announcements just this week.

He just released his first solo song in six years. It’s called “Selfish” and it’s off of his upcoming album “Everything I Thought I Was” coming out March 15.

Now, Justin is hitting the road for the first time since 2019 (the end of The Man in the Woods Tour), on his Forget Tomorrow World Tour.

And this is a big deal because he’s hitting stadiums and arenas in North America.

Now Justin won’t be coming to New Jersey, but you can get tickets to see him locally.

He’ll be coming to Madison Square Garden in NYC on June 25

and Hershey Park Stadium in Pennsylvania on July 4. Not a bad way to celebrate the Fourth of July.

Tickets go on next week starting with a series of presales.

Fan club presale tickets will kick it all off on Monday, January 29. Of course, you’ll need a special code for this access which will be emailed to all fan club members.

Citi card members will also have a chance at presale tickets.

Tickets for the general public will go on sale Friday, February 2, all through Live Nation.

