Justin Timberlake bringing sexy back to NJ, here’s when and where

Justin Timberlake is on tour this year, and you’d better act fast if you want to catch him here in New Jersey. Now no one is saying “The Forget Tomorrow World Tour” is ever going to catch or out-earn Taylor Swift’s “Eras” tour, the first concert tour ever to break the $1 billion mark. Justin doesn’t have the Kenergy to take down that Barbie of a musical genius.

But this is Timberlake’s first tour in five years. And more than half his shows are already sold out, so when tickets for the second leg of the tour go on sale this Friday February 9 they are going to go fast. You’ve been warned.

So where’s he playing and when?

Children's Hospital Los Angeles Gala 2022 Getty Images for Children's Hosp loading...

The tour’s second leg begins October 7 at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center. But the next night October 8 he’ll be performing at Newark’s Prudential Center.

If you just can’t wait that long he’ll be at Madison Square Garden on June 25 and June 26.

Now a little Justin Timberlake trivia. You know the basics. Married to Jessica Biel. Dated Cameron Diaz and Britney Spears. Fronted *NSYNC. Etc. etc..

But did you know before he was performing as Justin Timberlake he performed country music under the name Justin Randall? (Randall is his middle name.) And that he went on “Star Search” and lost?

Here’s proof:

Justin Timberlake has his own tequila brand called 901.

He was homeschooled from middle school through high school.

His mom was actor Ryan Reynolds legal guardian when the two were on “The Mickey Mouse Club” because Ryan’s mother had to go back to Canada.

And the weirdest one? Justin Timberlake loves Oreos dunked in milk and dunks them for exactly, precisely, unerringly 7 seconds claiming that is the optimum time.

