A majestic event at NJ park — and you get a bird’s eye view

HILLSBOROUGH — Nature is amazing!

The first two bald eagle eggs of the 2024 season have been laid at Duke Farms in Somerset County.

This is the nature preserve's 20th season of tracking eagles. This year brings a new pair of eagles, and a reconstructed nest after a partial collapse last summer.

“Although bald eagle pairs tend to return to the same nest year after year, nest collapses are not uncommon occurrences,” the organization said on Facebook.

The 2,740 acres of meadows, grasslands, and forests at Duke Farms, which was once the New Jersey home of billionaire philanthropist Doris Duke, mean that when a nest does not sustain damage, nesting eagle pairs have an abundance of options to rebuild and renest in the area.

A pair of bald eagles have been hard at work building a nest in the same sycamore tree that was home to a previous nest.

The first bald eagle egg was laid at 3:48 p.m. on Monday, January 22. The farm is proud to announce that a second egg was laid on Thursday, Jan. 25.

Want to check out the eagles?

The nature preserve has been offering a live stream of a bald eagle nest since 2008. This year is no different. In partnership with the Conserve Wildlife Foundation of New Jersey, the Eagle Cam at Duke Farms allows viewers an up close and personal view of the pair of bald eagles as they breed, incubate, and raise their young.

The Duke Farms Eagle Cam has 10 million plus viewers worldwide and continues to grow, according to the farm.

Check out the live eagle cam here.

According to the 2022 New Jersey Bald Eagle Project Report, 267 nest sites were monitored during the nesting season, of which 250 were documented to be active with eggs. 83% of the 236 known-outcome nests produced 335 eaglets.

