NJ county with highest unemployment rate isn’t where you’d think

They say the U.S. economy grew at 3.3% in the last quarter. There are signs that we should be feeling more positive and it ought to be good news for a very troubled Biden administration, but I don’t know anyone who’s feeling secure.

Here in New Jersey as recently as November the state unemployment rate was 4.7%. Over time it's been some better and much worse.

In 2019 when Trump was in office and before Gov. Murphy had the pandemic to deal with it was 3.5%. In 2010 during what became known as The Great Recession under Obama, New Jersey’s unemployment rate hit 9.7%.

Stacker.com looked at a county-by-county breakdown of unemployment rates from November and my biggest takeaway was my surprise at who had the most unemployed.

Am I guilty of falling prey to cliches for assuming it would be Camden or Cumberland? While Cumberland County has the highest county poverty rate in the state the city of Camden is the poorest in New Jersey.

But no. Camden County has the 8th worst unemployment rate and Cumberland County, while bad, has only the 2nd worst.

The number one county for worst unemployment has a whopping rate of 8.2%. Can you guess which it is? Scroll down to see if you’re right.

