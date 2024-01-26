Man seriously injured in fall after ‘free climbing’ NJ water tower
💧The man was inside a maintenance tube outside the tower off Route 9
💧He was found outside the tube with compound fractures to his arms and legs
BERKELEY — A man was seriously injured in a fall from a water tower on Thursday morning while working on a painting project.
Berkeley Township police said the man was “free climbing” inside a maintenance tube when he fell from the tower on Route 9 in the Bayville section around 11 a.m.
Police found the man lying outside the tube with compound fractures to his arms and legs.
He was taken to Jersey Shore Medical Center for treatment of severe injuries. OSHA is investigating the incident.
Man not identified
Aqua Water spokesman Patrick Wenger told New Jersey 101.5 the man was working for a company called U.S. Tank which was contracted for the project.
The man's identity was not disclosed by police or Aqua Water.
The tower is set back from the southbound side of Route 9.
Aqua Water on Friday morning did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for comment.
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom
Must-visit NJ restaurants with James Beard nominated chefs
Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt
9 Potential Pets Up for Adoption at the Toms River Animal Shelter
Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander
10 Nasty Illnesses You'll See This Winter Across New Jersey
Gallery Credit: Megan Carter